Bokf Na Sells 1,809 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,122,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

