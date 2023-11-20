Bokf Na Has $50,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 388,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,429. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

