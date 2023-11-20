Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $11.51 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 115,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. 73,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

