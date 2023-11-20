Imprint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 117,992 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

