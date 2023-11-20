Imprint Wealth LLC Buys 125,546 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2,618.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,546 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $50.99. 777,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

