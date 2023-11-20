Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 121,325 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 121,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. 316,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,317. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

