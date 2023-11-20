AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,204,363. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $339.43. 6,889,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,191,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $341.87. The company has a market capitalization of $872.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

