Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.12. Youdao shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 152,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Youdao by 122.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Youdao by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

