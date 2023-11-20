Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.94

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.94, with a volume of 47074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

