AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,228 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NOW traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $661.51. The stock had a trading volume of 415,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $663.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

