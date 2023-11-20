89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.67. 522,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,584,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

The firm has a market cap of $579.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 89bio by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 478,632 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in 89bio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 272,255 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

