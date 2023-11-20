Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 4%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.52. 185,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 469,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

