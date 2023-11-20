MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 370,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 202,936 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $5.84.

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

