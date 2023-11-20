Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 218,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 600,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Getty Images Trading Up 6.9 %
Insider Activity
In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $248,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
