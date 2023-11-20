Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

