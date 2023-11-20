AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

