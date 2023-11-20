Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (ABIO, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARM, ATHX, BCLI)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

