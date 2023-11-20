Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (ABIO, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARM, ATHX, BCLI)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.