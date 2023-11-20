RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 1,388,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

