Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 20th (APA, ARVN, BA, BROS, CMP, LPG, PCRFY, PENN, SID, SIX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 20th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $204.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.10 price target on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

