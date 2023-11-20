Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $371.69 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $371.69 million and $52.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 583,317,919 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.