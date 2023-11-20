Steem (STEEM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.84 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $117.74 million and $5.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,648.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00186426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00606390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00434846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00128054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,938,945 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

