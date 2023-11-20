Siacoin (SC) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $311.04 million and $52.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,648.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00186426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00606390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00434846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00128054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,708,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,684,146,404 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

