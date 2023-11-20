Cosmos Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.18 or 0.00024392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $135.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 375,699,452 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.