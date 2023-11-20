ICON Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. ICON has a market cap of $257.42 million and $7.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,608,221 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,584,137.9907187. The last known price of ICON is 0.26422291 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,308,632.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.