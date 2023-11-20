IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.85 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $559.64 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006872 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
