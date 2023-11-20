iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,874,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,223 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

