Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 800,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 54.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,531,000 after acquiring an additional 520,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,994,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,751,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $742.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

