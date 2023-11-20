Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.19. 1,507,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.33. The company has a market cap of $316.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

