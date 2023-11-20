Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. 108,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,684. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.