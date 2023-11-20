137,648 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.