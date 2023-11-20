Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $15.02 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,447.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,370.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,335.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.