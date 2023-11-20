159,078 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.6% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE O traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,070. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

