Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 152,578 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 152,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $234.17. 118,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

