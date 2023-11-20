Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $16.96 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000. Avery Dennison comprises about 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,355. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.