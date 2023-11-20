Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $16.39 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,000. Valero Energy makes up 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9,403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 852,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 183,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

