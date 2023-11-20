192,223 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,000. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,760. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

