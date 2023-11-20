Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,000. Carrier Global comprises about 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

