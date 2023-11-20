Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,175 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock worth $16,095,968. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.58. 1,909,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,921. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

