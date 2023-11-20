RK Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. KBR comprises 3.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KBR worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

KBR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.59. 500,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

