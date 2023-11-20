RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 3.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $6,285,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,430,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.5% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.4 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. 707,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,728. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

