Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Increased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.99. 152,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

