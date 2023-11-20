Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 4.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Comfort Systems USA worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

