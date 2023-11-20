Independent Franchise Partners LLP Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,496,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,516,000. FOX comprises about 0.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Profile

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 417,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.