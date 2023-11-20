Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $639.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,813,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,134 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for approximately 5.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 3.73% of FOX worth $639,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,132. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.