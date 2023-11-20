Independent Franchise Partners LLP Acquires 845 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 6.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $715,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $3,138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,003.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,893.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,899.31 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

