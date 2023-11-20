Heard Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Heard Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 0.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.84. 759,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.