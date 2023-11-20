Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 366,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,402. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,688,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $20,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485 and sold 720,874 shares worth $75,082,110. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.