ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.48. 403,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.