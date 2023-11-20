McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $277.25. 1,148,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

