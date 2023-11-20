Heard Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,344 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises 2.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 95,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

